Humorism

A newsletter about labor, inequality, and extremism in comedy.

It Sure Looks Like NBC Took Down Friendly Late Night Interviews with Andrew Cuomo

Remember when Jimmy Fallon told the former governor, "You make me sleep better at night?" It seems some would rather you forget.

Thank you for reading Humorism! Due to reasons, this newsletter has been going to some readers' spam folders. I'm working on resolving the backend issues responsible for this; if you've been wondering why you haven't been getting Humorism for a while, go ahead and check your spam folder. There might be some good stuff in there! Also, a periodic reminder: if you bought a paid subscription back when Humorism was on Substack and someday, for some reason, decide to unsubscribe, please email parthi@letterdrop.com or me personally to handle it. For annoying Substack-related reasons, simply unsubscribing through Letterdrop doesn't work for pre-Letterdrop customers. Okay, on to today's newsletter. Youtube video Here’s something fun. You may remember back in the dark ages of early-to-mid 2020 w

jimmy fallon
seth meyers
andrew cuomo

Seth Simons

Dec 04 2021

5 mins read

Lorne Michaels Doesn't Want to Talk About How Powerful He Is

But he prizes truth-tellers, so.

The author of the Washington Post's glossy new profile of Lorne Michaels apparently tried three times to ask him about his considerable power—to shepherd and destroy careers, to shape the public discourse, to influence generations of comedy workers and then shepherd or destroy their careers. And like Peter before Christ, Michaels three times denied him: > Today is a Tuesday, a writing sprint, and by tomorrow his team will have the > beginnings of a show. Wednesday afternoon, at the table read, Lorne will sit > at the head and, in the voice of God, mumble aloud the stage directions of > each sketch. He’ll be at least 30 years older than anyone else at the table; > everyone will look to him for the slightest sign of approval. > > At the moment, though, he is enduring a third attempt at a

lorne michaels
saturday night live
media criticism

Seth Simons

Nov 30 2021

7 mins read

Tuesday Bits and Bobs

Read to the end for a fun game.

In honor of today's Grammy nominations for canceled comedians Louis CK and Dave Chappelle, I thought it might be interesting to share this comment in a recent thread on the Louis CK subreddit: > His audience seems to have gotten really right wing, which is a bit weird. > Tons of obnoxious hooting and screaming whenever anything even vaguely right > wing was said (like when the second opener told the Fauci joke). While waiting > in line, some people were talking about how their vaccine cards were fake and > bitching about vaccine requirement. I saw several get turned away because they > had neither a vaccine or a test. Others were trying to refuse masks. I even > got to sit next to a woman who immediately removed her mask when she sat down > and was coughing the whole fucking show. > > I

Seth Simons

Nov 24 2021

6 mins read